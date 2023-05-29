BJP worker accused of raping minor, plaint filed

kolkata: A BJP worker of Bongaon has been accused of raping and threatening a minor girl. A case has been registered against the accused BJP worker Mrinmoy Shikdar.



However, the accused along with his father who is a local leader in the party is on the run. It is alleged that a few days ago when the girl was alone at home, Shikdar raped her and also threatened to kill her if she opened her mouth against him. It is alleged that the girl was raped multiple times by him. The incident came to light after the girl fell ill. Later, a complaint was lodged at the Bongaon Police Station.