BJP will purge minorities from ration cards, voter lists, take away jobs: Mamata

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that the BJP will remove the names of minorities from ration cards and voter lists surreptitiously to put them behind bars using CAA, NRC and UCC and take away jobs.



She said that the BJP plans to put people from marginalised communities behind bars after the implementation of NRC, CAA and UCC.

Banerjee addressed two election rallies in South 24-Pargana — Mathurapur and Jaynagar.

Banerjee said: “BJP conspired with the Election Commission to set the dates in such a manner that Muslims will not be able to vote. The vote dates for this area were pre-planned by the Central government so that thousands of Muslims going for Hajj are unable to vote in North 24-Parganas and South 24-Parganas.”

Banerjee also hit out at PM Modi for his ‘sent by God’ comment without taking his name.

She claimed that “faced with the phobia of a certain election defeat”, BJP leaders were saying “all kinds of things that made no sense”.

In an oblique reference to PM Modi, Banerjee said: “He is now calling himself the son of God. He claims that, unlike us, he doesn’t have biological parents. He says he has been sent by God. I ask, does God send someone to orchestrate riots or spread lies through advertisements or put people in jail in the name of NRC exercise?” She also accused the BJP of turning the country into a big jail.

Trinamool Congress chief further trained her guns on Modi: “Does God send his emissary to sponsor hooliganism in the name of CAA or stop funds for 100-day work or prevent rural houses from being built? Does God go back on his promise of depositing Rs 15 lakhs in people’s bank accounts? God cannot do such things.”

Incidentally, PM Modi gave an interview to a national TV channel where he reportedly said, “Until my mother was alive, I used to think I was born biologically. After her demise, when I look at my experiences, I am convinced that I was sent by God.”

Banerjee sarcastically criticised BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra’s controversial remark where the latter termed Lord Jagannath a ‘bhakt of Modi’. She said: “If Lord Jagannath is a devotee of Modi babu as claimed by his workers, then shouldn’t we build a temple in his name, offer Pujas and prasad before his photo and engage a priest for him? We can do all that, but he shouldn’t play politics by saying such things.”

Banerjee again attacked some sections of the judiciary of Calcutta High Court, saying they have ‘no basic merit’. “We have immense respect for the courts and the judicial system. But I am sorry to say that verdicts by some of the judges do not have basic merits. One judge has admitted his association with the RSS,” the Chief Minister said while addressing in Mathurapur Lok Sabha constituency in support of the party candidate Bapi Haldar.

Banerjee’ remarks came against the backdrop of the recent statement of a retired judge of Calcutta High Court. On the day of his retirement from judicial services on May 20, the retired judge gave credit to RSS for shaping his personality.

A division bench of the Calcutta High Court earlier cancelled all Other Backward Class (OBC) certificates issued in West Bengal after 2010. Again criticizing the recent judgement of the Calcutta High Court on the cancellation of lakhs of OBC certificates, she said: “It is a shame. I do not accept this verdict and I will move to a higher court challenging the Calcutta High Court’s order.”

She once again said that her party Trinamool Congress continues to be part of the opposition INDIA bloc. “In all probability, the INDIA bloc will come to power and we will give the leadership to the country,” said Banerjee.