BJP will drop below 50 seats in next Bengal Assembly polls: Abhishek

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday asserted that the collapse of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre was just a matter of time.

“Mark my words, in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, the BJP will be reduced to below 50 seats,” Banerjee said accusing the BJP of doing divisive politics. He warned that the people of Bengal would deliver a fitting response at the ballot box. Banerjee slammed the Centre over a range of other issues, including old-age pension, Pulwama attack, religious politics. He also promised a bigger victory margin in Diamond Harbour next time.

Banerjee on Wednesday unveiled the latest edition of ‘Nishobdo Biplob’– a detailed report chronicling his Constituency’s development work over the past 11 years. While addressing a gathering in South 24-Parganas’ Satgachia, Banerjee claimed that his constituency has seen daily development works worth over Rs 1.5 crore and challenged BJP MPs for a public debate on their performance.

“Bring your report card; I will bring mine,” he declared. Highlighting an alleged political vendetta, Banerjee said he received two Income Tax notices after helping 76,000 senior citizens secure old-age pensions.

He accused the BJP of trying to stop these benefits, promising to personally send letters to every affected home by Durga Puja, exposing what he termed as “Bangla-birodhi forces”.

Banerjee also accused PM Modi and his government of playing divisive politics at the cost of national security.

Addressing the gathering, Banerjee questioned the Centre’s silence and inaction on the Pahalgam attack. He wanted an explanation for why Union Home minister Amit Shah, PM Modi, or even the chief of the Intelligence Bureau had not received any demands for resignation in the wake of such a huge security failure.

Banerjee questioned how four terrorists were able to penetrate Indian soil and commit the Pahalgam killings. “The individual who previously avowed to be the ‘chowkidar’ of the country has not said anything about how this occurred,” he stated, further complaining that the Centre has not even explained where the attackers are. Banerjee also blamed the BJP for sabotaging national interests, alleging that while the Indian delegation members abroad were negotiating the resumption of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the Prime Minister came to Bengal solely to practice what he called “cheap politics”. Banerjee labelled the BJP as the “real anti-nationals” and “anti-Bengal,” and attacked BJP leaders such as Suvendu Adhikari and Amit Shah for their comments in support of Bangladesh against Bengal.

“Did they forget the Hindus and saints tortured in Bangladesh?” he asked, slamming what he termed their ‘perilous rhetoric’.

He declared that a second phase of the “Sebaashray” programme would be initiated later this year.

Under the “Sebaashray” programme in Diamond Harbour, over 12 lakh people were administered free medical treatment and aid, he remarked.