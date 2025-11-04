BJP will be wiped off Bengal map in 2026: Abhishek

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday thundered that the BJP would be “wiped off the map of Bengal” in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Addressing a sea of supporters at a massive rally near Jorasanko Thakurbari, held to protest the Centre’s controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, Abhishek accused the “Bangla-birodhi” BJP of repeatedly insulting Bengal and depriving it of Central welfare schemes such as MGNREGA, Jal Jeevan Mission, and PM Awas Yojana.

“Those treating Bengal like a remote-controlled toy will be answered in 2026,” he thundered. “This fight isn’t just to make Mamata Banerjee CM again — it’s to send the BJP sinking to the bottom of the Bay of Bengal.”

Abhishek reminded the crowd that the BJP had won 12 Lok Sabha seats and 77 Assembly seats from Bengal in the past, but had “betrayed the people” since then.

“If those 12 MPs had not won and TMC had 40 seats instead, things would have been very different today,” he said.

Abhishek also urged people not to panic or be misled. “When they issued the SIR notification in June, we warned that if even a single genuine voter’s name was removed, Bengal would show its strength in Delhi — right in front of the zamindars,” he said, referring to the BJP-led government at the Centre.

“If we can pull off such a massive rally in just two days, imagine the scale of the protest we can organise in Delhi in two months,” he said. He also assured the people that the party was on their side: “As long as the voter list work continues, I beg you all not to fear. Our workers are on the ground, and there’s a TMC help desk in every Assembly Constituency.”

Speaking about the recent suicides, he said: “In just seven days since the ECI announced the SIR, Bengal has lost

many citizens.

Their families are here today — I salute them with deep respect.” Abhishek claimed that many of those who died had been legitimate voters whose names were suddenly removed. “Whenever they wish, they brand someone a Bangladeshi and deport them,” he said, citing the case of a pregnant woman and six family members deported despite a High Court order proving their citizenship.

He declared that his party would take the fight onto the streets of Delhi. “Trinamool will take this fight to Delhi and show the nation Bengal’s strength. Be ready to march,” he stated. Abhishek warned the Matua community not to be misled by the BJP’s “false promises”.

“To our Matua brothers who came from Bangladesh, the BJP’s camps are a drama. They haven’t given citizenship to a single person. Don’t fall for their trap,” he said.

“No Matua or Rajbanshi will be deported while we stand; they’ll have to walk over our dead bodies first,” he assured. Abhishek also accused the BJP of exploiting faith and division for profit.

“I’ve heard Matua Mahasangha cards are being sold for Rs 800, that’s the BJP.

Those who trade in people’s hopes, politicise religion, and divide Bengal have been doing this for years,” he said, as chants of “BJP Hatao, Desh Bachao” filled the air.