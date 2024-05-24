‘BJP will be replaced by INDIA bloc’s democratic and progressive govt’

Kolkata: Campaigning for his party candidate Pratima Mondal from Joynagar Lok Sabha seat, Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said that on June 4, INDIA bloc will form a democratic, secular and progressive government by ousting the BJP at the Centre.



Addressing the gathering, Abhishek said: “Anti-Bengal BJP’s spine has been broken in the last five-phase polls and now their immersion is just a matter of time. Just one week later when you go to cast your votes on June 1, remember the anti-people Modi government’s time in the Centre will just be another three days. On June 4, the government will change at the Centre. No one can stop it.”

He added: “INDIA bloc will form a democratic, secular and progressive government at the Centre. This government will not divide the country on the basis of religion but will focus on delivering services to the people and standing by them. It will reduce the prices of essential items to help the poor and middle class in the country.”

He also took a dig at the BJP government for price rise of essential items. “Before 2014, the price of an LPG cylinder was Rs 400, after Modi govt, it’s now Rs 1000,” he remarked.

Banerjee further said: “I salute South 24-Parganas district for not selling its spine to the anti-Bengal BJP. South 24-Parganas is a strong fort of TMC. Here, in the Joynagar Lok Sabha seat in 2019, TMC candidate Pratima Mondal won with a 37000 vote margin. In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, I will request the voters to ensure that among seven Assembly seats in Joynagar seat, Magrahat East should be at the top.” “Recently, BJP leaders such as the Assam chief minister had come for a rally in South 24-Parganas. There were hardly any people at the rally. We don’t need to learn about Bengal’s development for anti-Bengal forces,” he remarked.

Banerjee highlighted that the Centre’s fund freeze had affected wages of 6.5 lakh 100-day workers in South 24-Parganas but the state government had transferred their dues to their bank accounts in February.Abhishek remarked: “The migratory leaders who come to West Bengal to seek votes should be given the right lesson. They don’t have the slightest idea of the tradition and culture of the state”. He also stated that even after over two months PM Modi has not been able to produce a white paper as demanded by him.

He alleged that the top BJP leadership during their speeches at rallies in the state had sought to win 30 to 35 seats in the state, following which they would strive to topple the elected government in West Bengal. “It is simply unthinkable how the BJP can stoop to such a low”, he asked. Time has come to dislodge the dictatorial government at the Centre, he said. Meanwhile, Abhishek also conducted a roadshow for his party’s Barasat candidate Kakali Ghosh Dastidar.