BJP welcomes EC’s two-phase Bengal polls decision

Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday welcomed the Election Commission’s (EC) announcement of Assembly elections in West Bengal in two phases, with state party president Samik Bhattacharya expressing confidence that voters are ready to “send away” the incumbent Trinamool government and that the BJP would govern the state from Writers’ Building from the second week of May after winning the polls.

Addressing the media, Bhattacharya said the BJP’s promises to the people would be fulfilled within 42 days of the announcement of polls if the party comes to power. He said state government employees would receive dearness allowance in line with the Seventh Pay Commission. For women, central funds would be channelled through a scheme named Annapurna–Lakshmibhandar, under which Rs 3000 would be given every month.

Bhattacharya also promised employment opportunities within a year for those who had been forced to migrate out of Bengal in search of work. The BJP, he said, would focus on bringing in large industries but without acquiring three-crop agricultural land. “Land will be acquired legally with compensation at three times the market price, double solatium and participation of farmers in the industries created,” he said.

The BJP leader said recruitment in government jobs would be strictly merit-based. Those who were allegedly deprived of employment because of corruption under the ruling Trinamool Congress would be given a five-year relaxation in the upper age limit. He also alleged attempts to “snatch away” forest land under the present state government and said pattas of dwellers would be protected. Bhattacharya further added that the BJP would ensure law and order and end what he described as “politics of division and violence”, adding that those involved in violence would be arrested. Referring to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Bhattacharya alleged that Form 7 submissions, which were yet to be uploaded in the system by electoral registration officers, were “illegally snatched away” by the police.

He maintained that the revision process could not be stopped midway and elections conducted simultaneously, but said the BJP had faith that the Election Commission would ensure peaceful polls and a fair electoral roll.