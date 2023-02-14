BJP wants to divide state to win election, says TMC

kolkata: In a public meeting organised by Trinamool Congress (TMC) at Purbasthali (North) Assembly Constituency in East Burdwan to protest against the alleged harassment by the BJP-led-Central government, Trinamool MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said that while Mamata Banerjee is uniting people, BJP is wanting to divide Bengal, its people, and votes to win an election.



Addressing the people, and alluding to BJP president JP Nadda’s recent public rally there, the MP said that a BJP leader organised a public meeting unsuccessfully on the very ground where TMC’s meeting is being held.

“No one turned up at the BJP leader’s rally and at TMC’s meeting, we are struggling to provide space to accommodate people. The BJP leader has lost elections in his state and is now running around to find ground in other states. People of this constituency rejected him.”

She said: “While Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is always uniting people, the BJP wants to only divide. They want to divide North Bengal. They are dividing people on the basis of religion and now they are also dividing votes in their desperation to win seats from Bengal.”

“In a bid to divide votes, BJP is using the CPI(M). In the last Lok Sabha polls, the CPI(M) saw an 18 per cent reduction in votes and the BJP gained 18 per cent. This shows a clear understanding between the two. People rejected the CPI(M) in 2011 but suddenly they have become active now with the support of the BJP. Vote splitting is quite apparent. Do not let CPI(M) grow here,” she added.

She said that most of the fugitives, who robbed the country and escaped, are from Gujarat. “Big promises were made by the BJP in the 2014 election that Rs 15 lakh will be deposited in the bank accounts of every poor citizen but no sign of that money yet. The present Union Budget has left out the poor. It has left out farmers and development for women. Our leader Mamata Banerjee believes in an inclusive policy where farmers’ woes have been taken into account. Schemes have been implemented for women empowerment.”