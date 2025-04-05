BJP voted out as TMC clinches Bhagwanpur Gram Panchayat

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) has won Bhagwanpur Gram Panchayat under Bhagwanpur block I in East Midnapore. BJP was in power in the Panchayat board but this time it has lost to the ruling party in Bengal. Few weeks ago, the Panchayat Pradhan died and therefore an election was held for the vacant post. In the election 12 members voted in favour of Trinamool Congress while eight members voted in favour of BJP. One member abstained from voting. Umarani Bhunia has become the new Panchayat pradhan while Seikh Anwar Ali has become her deputy. The ruling party in Bengal recently secured victory in several cooperative elections.

In the last month it won in three cooperative elections in three different districts each — East Midnapore, West Midnapore and South 24-Parganas. In Mohammadpur Purba Para Agricultural Society election under Bhagawanpur I block in East Midnapore, Trinamool Congress won in 88 seats out of total 51 in March. BJP won in 7 seats. There were around 1,276 voters in the society out of 1,000 cast their votes. The local BJP leaders alleged that the ruling party had terrorised the people before the election. The Trinamool Congress leaders in the area on the other hand alleged that unholy alliance between the BJP and Left failed miserably as the people showered their blessings in favour of the Trinamool Congress. The ruling party also won a cooperative election in Debra’s Harinarayanpur in West Midnapore as well.