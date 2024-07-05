BJP vice-prez held for govt land encroachment

Jalpaiguri: Uttam Roy, vice-president of BJP’s Jalpaiguri District Kishan Morcha, has been arrested on charges of constructing a resort on government land. The arrest took place on Friday night by Bhorer Alo Police Station under the Siliguri Police Commissionerate, following a complaint from the Block Land and Land Reforms (BL&LRO) department.

Roy, a resident of Milan Pally area in Rajganj Block, was subsequently taken to Jalpaiguri District Court and remanded to five days of police custody. The charges against him include sections 111(2)/ 329(3) / 244/ 4D of WBLR Act.

Mayarani Das Roy, wife of Uttam Roy and vice-president of BJP District Women’s Morcha, stated: “We have been residing in that area for the past three decades.

Last night, as we were preparing to sleep, Bhorer Alo Police Station officers arrived and informed us of the complaint. They took Uttam away to Siliguri and an hour later, we learned about his arrest.”

Uttam Roy defended himself, saying: “I was granted a lease for three bighas of land in Milan Palli area in 1998 during the Left Front’s tenure. The resort on this land holds a valid trade license, has commercial electricity connections and has even been used as collateral for bank loans. I dispute the claim that this land is government-owned. This seems to be an act of harassment owing to my affiliation with the BJP.”

Responding to the situation, Jalpaiguri District Trinamool President Mahua Gope remarked: “The Chief Minister has mandated action against illegal occupation of government land.

This enforcement applies not only to BJP members but also to our party workers implicated in similar cases. Anyone involved in such activities, including ordinary citizens, may face arrest.”

Earlier on Friday afternoon, BL&LRO Sukhen Roy of Rajganj Block, along with Bhorer Alo Police Station and Ambari Outpost Police, conducted an operation to reclaim government land from encroachment in the Milanpally area of Mantadari Gram Panchayat. As part of this operation, a portion of a resort belonging to Trinamool leader Ranjan Sheel Sharma was also demolished.