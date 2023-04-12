BJP using religion to hide its failures: Abhishek

Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary on Wednesday asserted that the next elections in Bengal will be fought on people-centric issues and not on issues related to religion or caste. He also stated that the BJP was using the “Ram Mandir and religion to hide its failures”.

He added that candidates for the Panchayat elections will be selected based on people’s feedback and not on the recommendations of the local leaders.

“The next elections in Bengal will be fought on people-centric issues. The next elections will be fought for continuation of 100 days work, for Bangla Awas Yojana, for Gram Sadak Yojana, for Bankura’s development and Bishnupur’s advancement,” Banerjee said, adding: “In the upcoming Panchayat Elections, it is the people that will decide their candidates. No matter how big a leader is, if they are not liked by the people of the region, they won’t be given tickets by AITC, this is my guarantee to you.” Banerjee was addressing a massive gathering in Bankura’s Onda.

“The people of Bankura have strengthened Trinamool’s hand in the fight against BJP’s vindictiveness. Trinamool has solved the water woes of the people of Bankura, today everyone has access to piped water. Trinamool doesn’t discriminate between your political affiliations when it comes to development. BJP MP Saumitra Khan and minister Subhash Sarkar haven’t even fought for the rights of its people. Over 18 lakh people have been affected with regard to the 100 days work scheme in Bankura alone.

He further added that the people of Bankura and Bishnupur are here today to rectify the error they made in the last few elections. “The people regret having voted for BJP in the last General Elections and the subsequent 2021 Bengal elections. All residents of Bankura have realised that it is only the Trinamool Congress that is fighting for the people’s rights.

“In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, you gave two seats to BJP from this region, and then in 2021, you gave the BJP eight Assembly seats from the region. Today, you have realised that your vote meant nothing, as the elected members have not been sighted after polls,” he said.

Banerjee further mentioned that the people have already realised that voting for BJP has not resulted in ‘achche din’ for them.

“You voted for PM Modi and BJP thinking they would bring development to your region. However, nothing of that sort has happened. Four years have gone by, has your vote for the BJP helped farmers get their rights? Have labourers got their rights? Has any development by the Centre taken place in Bankura? Nothing has happened. Moreover, the price of essential commodities has shot up,” he said.

Speaking about how the Duare Sarkar initiative helped the masses, he said: “Trinamool Congress’ initiative, Duare Sarkar, has changed the lives of people of Bengal. There were murders & riots, violence, arson and bandh during the Left Front regime in Bankura. Things have changed now; people, today, are availing of government services at their homes. The older generation of Bankura, who have seen the atrocities committed by the erstwhile Left Front government, will give you a better idea of how much things have improved here. Today, the Mamata Banerjee-led Bengal government has solved all your water woes. People are getting access to piped water at their homes. Within a year, every Gram, anchal, and block of Bankura will have a tap water connection.