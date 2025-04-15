‘BJP using fake images to incite violence in Bengal; democracy in India is at stake’

Kolkata/Raiganj: In the wake of escalating violence in Murshidabad over the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Act, Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Monday, accused the BJP of preparing a plot on how to spread unrest in Bengal. The ruling party also alleged that BJP leaders have been instigating violence by uploading fake images.

TMC’s Debangshu Bhattacharya said that the images of unrest in the BJP-ruled states were uploaded on social media claiming to be of Bengal. He said that the BJP’s conspiracy has come out in the open before the public.

He also alleged that BJP has understood that they have only one option to polarise votes by playing religious cards before the 2026 Assembly elections. It was a pre-planned move by the BJP to spread tension and the conspiracy was hatched in Delhi and their IT cell was used for the purpose, TMC claimed.

Bhattacharya during a Press conference on Monday presented 9 images published by the BJP and explained how the images of unrest in BJP states were picked up and posted on social media claiming as Bengal’s.

It has been clear to the BJP that they would not be able to win elections in Bengal unless they do not create unrest in the name of religion. He also said that the BJP triggered religious violence in the Delhi election in 2020 in a similar way.

Citing a survey, Bhattacharya said that 49 of the 59 religious unrest incidents in 2024 occurred in BJP-ruled or allied states. The top three states on the list are Maharashtra, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. “Before pointing fingers at Bengal, they must answer as to why 89 per cent of such incidents occurred in BJP-ruled states,” Bhattacharya asked. Parliamentary Affairs minister and senior TMC leader Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay said the BJP has become politically insolvent.

If Hindus are killed due to instigated violence, BJP will then play the religion card to gain an advantage, he said.

State Power minister and senior party leader said that democracy in the country is at stake. “The Central government was trying to divide the people of the country by playing communal politics,” he said.

Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh said that the BJP has repeatedly been posting images of other states as that of Bengal despite being caught. Their leaders were also deleting fake posts.

Meanwhile, after the violent incidents in Murshidabad, about 400 residents from Dhulian, Bedbona, Kaharpara, Paharghati and Samsherganj areas have sought refuge in Malda district. Fleeing their homes, these families crossed the Ganga by boat on Saturday evening, arriving at Parlalpur Ghat under the jurisdiction of Baisnabnagar Police Station. They have been accommodated at Parlalpur High School, where local authorities and residents have organised food

and shelter.

Among the displaced is Jayanti Sarkar from Bedbona, who said: “On Friday night, our house was attacked with stones by miscreants. My husband, our four children, and I hid in a nearby ditch.

We planned to leave Murshidabad on Saturday morning, but it wasn’t safe during the day. We stayed at a friend’s house and, by evening, crossed the Ganga by boat to reach Malda. We’ve heard that clashes continue in our village. We’re grateful for the shelter and food here, but we don’t know when we’ll return.”