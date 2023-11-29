‘BJP using CBI, ED to collect money for polls’

Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that the BJP is misusing its power at the Centre by using Central probe agencies to allegedly collect money for the elections while warning that its atrocities upon common people will backfire once ousted from power.

Banerjee, while speaking in favour of passing ‘The Bengal Legislative Assembly (Members Emoluments) (Amendment) Bill 2023’ to increase the salary of MLAs and ministers by Rs 40,000 a month, was vocal about the Centre’s use of Central probe agencies against Opposition party leaders in the country.

“What about those BJP leaders who have acquired huge property? We are keeping a watch on who all are hiding their ill-gotten wealth and where they are hiding it. You are in power in New Delhi and hence you can use Central agencies against us. But when you will be out of power you will have to pay for the tortures inflicted on the common people,” she thundered.

In the face of criticism from the opposition parties in Bengal, Banerjee claimed that she has rightfully increased the salary of the MLAs and ministers and will do so again on getting a chance. The MLAs used to get 10,000, ministers of state Rs 10,900 and ministers in-charge Rs 11,000 earlier. Now, they will get Rs 50,000, Rs 50,900 and Rs 51,000 per month.

Members of the Opposition BJP were not present in the House when the Bill was cleared. However, it had earlier criticised the decision to increase the salary of the legislators.

“Those opposing the increase of emoluments will be the first who will rush to collect the same as soon as it is implemented. During the erstwhile Left Rule, the same was noticed. I have been receiving appeals from MLAs about their lower salary. There are several MLAs in my party who are involved in agricultural activities. We have Panchayat members who work for the 100 days’ scheme. Does your heart not cry for them?” Banerjee questioned.

Mamata made it clear that the state government was not in a position to pay Dearness Allowance (DA) to the state government employees at par with that of the Centre and arrears accrued on it.

“Payment of DA is not mandatory on part of the state government. It is an option. The state exchequer is being drained because of repaying the accumulated dues left back by the previous Left Front regime. But we compensate that with additional annual leaves for the state government,” Banerjee claimed, adding that in the last three years, there has been an increase of salary by 2.57 times for the state employees with Rs 252000 crore being spent by the state government.