BJP using agencies to derail poll battle, won’t be deterred: Mahua

: Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate from Krishnanagar, Mahua Moitra during an interview with a vernacular daily’s digital edition said that the BJP-led Centre has engaged the Central agency to defocus her in her election battle, however, they will not be able to deter her.

She said that she would come out victorious in her electoral battle. “The way people of Nadia and Krisnanagar have shown their support. I am indebted to them and I have chosen to serve people. The BJP and Centre are trying to disturb me so that my election is hampered. It makes me more determined. The Central agency tried to summon me and other opposition leaders to throttle their voice. BJP has destroyed democracy,” Maitra said. She also said that she never regrets her days in a private company abroad. She said that she was born to do politics. “I know my role in politics. This is my path. History will remember us. My days with the private company never allured me. My calling was greater as I joined politics. I had never aspired to get the highest post in the company where I used to work abroad. I was successful in my career. I had no major social contribution had I been in my private company job,” Maitra added.

Praising Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, she said that Banerjee is a leader of tremendous courage and her party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has a huge capacity for organisation building.