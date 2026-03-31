BJP uses children in Manikchak for campaign, sparks outrage

Malda: A controversy erupted in the Milki area of Manikchak Assembly Constituency after a group of young school children were allegedly used in a political campaign in support of a BJP candidate. The incident, which took place on Sunday, has triggered sharp reactions across political circles and among local residents.



According to eyewitnesses, nearly 40 children aged between five and ten years were seen participating in a rally led by a local BJP worker, identified as Sambhunath Singh. The children were carrying BJP flags and chanting slogans such as “BJP Zindabad” and “We want change, we want BJP government.” The rally reportedly started from Milki Hospital and proceeded up to the local Jama Masjid.

What shocked onlookers was the absence of senior party leaders in the rally, with only the children and the organiser present. Many local residents expressed concern over the involvement of minors in political activities.

“It was surprising and disturbing to see such small children being made to shout political slogans,” said a local shopkeeper near Milki Stand.

Some of the children participating in the rally claimed they were promised food and money in exchange for joining. “Shambhudadu told us that if we walk in the rally and shout ‘Jai Shri Ram,’ we will get food and Rs 100,” said a child participant, requesting anonymity. Singh said: “This is done to highlight the dilapidated condition of the school education.”

Notably, several of the children in the rally reportedly belonged to minority communities, adding another layer of sensitivity to the issue.

The BJP candidate from Manikchak, Gaur Chandra Mandal, has been actively campaigning in the region but this incident has raised serious ethical questions regarding campaign practices.

Meanwhile, protests erupted across Malda on Monday as residents alleged exclusion from voter lists during the SIR process. Demonstrations and road blockades were reported in Kaliachak, Mothabari, and Paranpur.

Protesters demanded restoration of names, while police and central forces intervened to ease tensions amid growing unrest.