BJP urges EC for repolling in Diamond Harbour, Mathurapur

Kolkata: Just a day after the last phase of Lok Sabha elections in the state, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is learnt to have requested the Election Commission (EC) for repolling in several booths under the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency.

Sources said the BJP has approached the election body and demanded that repolling be held in at least 191 booths under the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat. This also included repolling in all the booths under the Falta Assembly seat. This apart, the saffron brigade is also learnt to have sought for repolling in 12 booths under the Mathurapur Lok Sabha seat.

State BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has said that had people been able to cast their votes in these booths they would have voted for the BJP but the Trinamool Congress (TMC) allegedly used muscle power to intimidate the voters against casting their votes. He said this was the reason that his party is demanding repolling in these booths. In their letter to the Election Commission, the BJP has also cited reasons such as non-functioning of CCTVs in certain booths, rigging and jamming of polling booths.

BJP leader Shishir Bajoria claimed that the party’s booth agents were forcibly removed from polling stations and CCTV cameras were found to be facing away from the polling cubicles.

The BJP on behalf of party candidate Abhijit Das (Bobby) demanded repolling in several key Assembly segments, including Budge Budge, Falta, Maheshtala, Diamond Harbour, Bishnupur, Satgachia and Metiabruz. “On behalf of Shri Abhijit Das (Bobby) candidate set-up by Bharatiya Janata Party for the General Election of 21 PC Diamond Harbour. We request you to grant repolling in those booths where our polling agents were forcibly removed, CCTV cameras facing in various directions other than monitoring polling cubicles, black tape placed on the name of our candidate, anti-socials hounding voters from reaching the booths, etc,” reads the letter. TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was the candidate for Diamond Harbour seat.