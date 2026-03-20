BJP unveils second list of 111 candidates, tally rises to 255

Kolkata: The BJP on Thursday released its second list of candidates for Bengal’s two-phase Assembly elections, naming nominees for 111 more constituencies. With this, the party has declared candidates for 255 of the 294 seats, leaving 39 yet to be announced.

It remains unclear whether the BJP will leave the three hill constituencies of Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Kurseong to its ally, the Bimal Gurung-founded Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), or field its own candidates from these seats.

Retired IPS officer Rajesh Kumar has been fielded from Jagatdal, while lawyer Koustav Bagchi, who joined the BJP from Congress before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, will contest from Barrackpore. Among the other key names, former Union minister Nisith Pramanik will contest from Mathabhanga, while Shankar Adhikari has been named from Chopra. Arup Choudhury will contest from Kamarhati in North 24-Parganas. Arjun Singh will contest from Noapara, where he is pitted against Trinankur Bhattacharya, TMCP president. Ritesh Tiwari has been named from Kashipur-Belgachia. BJP spokesperson Dr Shatarupa will contest from Ballygunge. Rekha Patra, who came into prominence during the Sandeshkhali movement before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, has been fielded from Hingalganj.

The second list features three candidates from the Bengal film industry. Former Rajya Sabha member and actress Roopa Ganguly has been fielded from Sonapur (Dakshin) in South 24-Parganas, where she is pitted against Trinamool Congress candidate and actress-turned-politician Lovely Moitra.

Actor Hiran Chattopadhyay, also a sitting BJP legislator, has been fielded from Shyampur in Howrah. However, instead of his erstwhile constituency of Kharagpur (Sadar) in West Midnapore district, this time Chattopadhyay will contest from another seat.

Former TMC leader Tapas Roy, who joined the BJP before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and became a candidate, will contest from Maniktala Assembly Constituency this time.

Actor Papiya Adhikari has been given a ticket from Tollygunge, while Priyanka Tibrewal will contest from Entally. Dibendu Adhikari, younger brother of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, has been fielded from Egra. The party in the first list has already announced that former state BJP president and ex-national vice-president Dilip Ghosh will contest from Kharagpur (Sadar) this time, while Suvendu Adhikari will contest from two seats — Nandigram in East Midnapore and Bhowanipore in Kolkata.