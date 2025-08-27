BJP unleashed ED after attempt to use ECI was foiled: Abhishek

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday said that after PM Modi held a rally in Dum Dum recently, the Centre again activated the Central agencies to malign the ruling party in Bengal ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.

Trinamool Congress also raised the timing of the arrest of Jiban Krishna Saha, TMC MLA from Burwan in Murshidabad by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the school

recruitment scam.

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee recently alleged that after the BJP’s attempt to misuse the Election Commission of India (ECI) was foiled, they have unleashed their second E, the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

“I throw an open challenge to the Home Minister: if you can guarantee that those responsible for wrongful arrests and convictions will receive double the punishment of those they falsely target, Trinamool Congress will support this, Bill. But the BJP cannot. Because they thrive only by misusing Central agencies as instruments to silence the Opposition,” Banerjee had stated. He also added that the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill tabled by the Home minister in Parliament recently was nothing but “a brazen attempt to carry out politically motivated witch-hunts” against Opposition leaders and remove them from Constitutional positions. Banerjee also asserted that this Bill will never be implemented.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the Central agency like ED was made active after PM Modi had recently attended a rally in Dum Dum and urged the people to vote for the BJP. “I would not comment on the case against Jiban Krishna Saha. But I raise a question on the timing and style of functioning of the ED which became active after PM Modi had attended a rally in Dum Dum. It was an attempt to malign Trinamool Congress,” Ghosh said. Meanwhile, Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday held an organisational meeting with the party leaders from South Dinajpur. It is a part of organisational meetings Banerjee has been carrying out with all the districts.