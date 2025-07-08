BJP unleashed ‘3-pronged assault on Bengal’, says TMC, cites NRC notices & cultural targeting

Kolkata: Alleging that the BJP has launched a three-pronged assault on the people of Bengal, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday claimed that legitimate citizens are being harassed through the serving of National Register of Citizens (NRC) notices.

The party cited the case of a family from Dinhata in Cooch Behar, reportedly in possession of “valid citizenship papers,” who were allegedly harassed by Assam’s Foreigners Tribunal on Sunday and asked to furnish electoral rolls from every election between 1966 and 2008.

The TMC accused the BJP-led Centre of executing a larger, sinister plot aimed at targeting the people of Bengal — a plan they assert is already underway.

A Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise is being pushed by the saffron party ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections in Bengal. Workers from Bengal are being branded as “Bangladeshies,” stated TMC.

It further claimed that the BJP has taken up “revenge politics” after being rejected by the people in Bengal on repeated elections in the past.

SIR of Bihar’s electoral roll in the run-up to the Assembly elections later this year has triggered major political controversy.

While the ECI claims that the revision is intended to enhance transparency and remove ineligible entries from the voter list, TMC raised concerns, claiming that the move may lead to the exclusion of legitimate voters.

Taking to X, TMC said: “Bangla-Birodhi @BJP4India has unleashed a sinister, three-pronged assault on our people, and the execution is already underway: NRC notices are being sent to legitimate Indian citizens in Bengal to harass and intimidate them A Special Intensive Revision exercise is being pushed ahead of the 2026 elections to disenfranchise millions Workers from Bengal are being branded as “illegal Bangladeshis” in BJP-ruled states and forcibly deported with BSF’s help It’s a full-blown war on Bengalis. A CULTURAL PURGE designed by a party that simply can’t stomach rejection. They lost Bengal. Now they want REVENGE.”

Condemning the Cooch Behar incident, the ruling party in Bengal slammed how authorities were unjustly pursuing the individual who reportedly never left Cooch Behar in his life – under NRC-related procedures, despite the person having submitted all valid identity documents.

“A resident of Dinhata, Cooch Behar is being hunted like a criminal by Assam’s Foreigners Tribunal. Despite submitting every valid identity proof, he was hounded and asked to cough up electoral rolls from every election between 1966 and 2008. Smt. @MamataOfficial has made it crystal clear that witch hunts under the guise of NRC have no place in Bengal,” TMC posted on X.

TMC also asserted that it would not allow the BJP to turn Bengal into another detention camp. “They did it in Assam. They want to do it here. And if they ever come to power, no one will be spared. As long as Didi is at the helm, Bangla-Birodhi BJP will not be allowed to touch a single hair on our people’s heads. Let that be a WARNING,” TMC stated.

After the TMC had recently raised its voice against the Election Commission of India (ECI) accusing the latter of using “special intensive revision” to help the BJP government at the Centre by bringing in NRC through the backdoor, the electoral body had clarified that “documents proving birth and birthplace not needed anymore; just a self-declaration is sufficient”.

A 5-member TMC delegation of the party had recently met the full bench of the ECI in Delhi recently raising several concerns, including the SIR of electoral rolls. Trinamool also demanded that 2024 be used as the base year for SIR of electoral rolls in Bengal.

Meanwhile, seven residents of Dinhata, formerly from enclave areas, have returned home after being wrongly detained by Delhi Police on suspicion of being Bangladeshi nationals. The arrests, made on June 25, triggered concern in their village and drew attention from local leaders and media.