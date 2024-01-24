‘BJP unable to shake off trauma of losing Bengal election’

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday snubbed the national convenor of the BJP I-T Cell Amit Malviya for saying that Mamata Banerjee’s decision to go fight alone in Bengal during Lok Sabha polls is a death knell for the I.N.D.I.A alliance. The TMC has accused the BJP of not being able to shake off the trauma of having lost in the 2021 Bengal elections. The party wrote on X:“@amitmalviya, we have decoded where this is coming from! It’s apparent for a party like BJP, struggling to move on from the colossal defeat in Bengal election, leading to such baseless remarks. Your comments are as feeble as your electoral performance!”

TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee clarified on Wednesday that her party will not be entering into any alliance with the Congress in Bengal for the Parliamentary election. The reaction of the ruling party in Bengal comes in the wake of a post by Malviya on

social media. The BJP leader wrote: “Mamata Banerjee’s decision to fight alone in West Bengal is a sign of desperation. Unable to hold her political ground, she wants to fight all seats, in the hope that she can still be relevant, after the polls. Much against her desire to emerge as the face of the Opposition alliance, no one ever proposed her name. Her several trips to Delhi, to build a national profile, didn’t work. She just couldn’t hide the blood of post poll violence and rid herself of the nauseating stink of appeasement politics.

An embarrassed Mamata, to save face, pitched for Mallikarjun Kharge, ruling herself out in the process. She realised, despite her bluster, she had no currency in the Opposition camp and had been building ground to snap out for long. But the fact that her announcement to go solo comes just before Rahul Gandhi’s circus arrives in Bengal, is a death knell for the I.N.D.I.A Alliance…”