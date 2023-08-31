‘BJP trying to reap political benefits from incident of minor’s murder’

Siliguri: Saayoni Ghosh, state president of Yuva Trinamool Congress has criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly trying to reap political benefits from the incident of the minor student’s murder.



On Thursday, Saayoni Ghosh along with Papiya Ghosh, TMC Darjeeling district Congress president and Nirnay Dey, Darjeeling district president of TMYC visited the victim’s house and talked to the family members. They assured all possible help to the family.

After the visit, Saayoni Ghosh said: “We have not come here to indulge in politics but BJP has been doing just that. BJP leaders have come here to reap political dividends. We have nothing to say to them.”

After the murder of the minor school girl, there have been widespread protests from the plains to the Hills. Protest marches were held, demanding the culprit be hanged to death. Political party leaders, especially from the BJP like Sukanta Majumder, BJP MP Raju Bista, BJP MLA Anandamoy Barman have been making a beeline to the victim’s house.

“Our district committee leadership has been in touch with the family since the incident occurred.

However, we did not indulge in politics over such a gruesome incident. If someone wants to come here on day 11 and do cheap politics, then there is nothing to say. However, now it is in the hands of the judiciary. We also

want the guilty to be severely punished,” Ghosh said.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal had also clamped a 12-hour bandh in Siliguri following the incident.

The body of the minor girl with blood all over was recovered from a dilapidated house near the Motajyot area in Matigara near Khaprail More on August 21. The Matigara police had arrested 22-year-old Md. Abbas, the prime accused in the case.

Based on the postmortem report, the accused has been booked under Protection Of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and murder case.