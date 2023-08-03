BJP trying to hack EVMs, we have evidence: Mamata

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday asserted that the newly formed coalition of the opposition parties — INDIA — will win the Lok Sabha elections next year defeating the NDA government at the Centre. She also stated that the coalition was formed to save the country from disaster and communal tension.



“Delhi is the capital of India. We are going to win Lok Sabha elections. This also means that INDIA is going to win. The INDIA alliance was formed to save the country from disaster, communal tensions and unemployment. Our INDIA alliance is new, and our existence is all over the country. Of course, we will form the government and Delhi is the capital, which also houses Parliament,” Banerjee said.

She further attacked the BJP saying: “BJP’s dictionary does not have a Constitution in it but only violence. They attack Dalits, tribals and minorities. Now, they are asking for the religion of reporters before harassing them. They feel there is no progress without violence. Using violence, they want to saffronise everything. Even petrol pump attendants are made to wear saffron uniforms. BJP has nothing else to offer. If the entire country is saffronised, where will the other colours go? Saffron is a mark of devotion, sacrifice, and purity. People will not accept it if it is used as a symbol of oppression.”

Banerjee claimed that the BJP has started making various arrangements to hack the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). “They (BJP) have already begun their planning for the 2024 elections. They are making various arrangements to hack EVMs. We have received tip-offs regarding the same and have already found evidence. We are also looking for more. This will be discussed during the next meeting of INDIA alliance members whenever the date for the same is finalised,” Banerjee stated.

She further added: “I don’t know whether intentionally or unintentionally, he [Union Home minister] has said the correct thing. India is our motherland. Therefore, the INDIA alliance is of the motherland, by the motherland, and for the motherland. There is no place for values in NDA. For so many years, they held no meeting among themselves. Their previous allies have also abandoned them.”