BJP trying to foment trouble in the Hills, says Anit Thapa

Darjeeling: “Till BJP is in power, the Gorkhas will get nothing. The issue of the proposal of North Bengal being included in the North East will not benefit the Gorkhas.



The Gorkhas have their own aspirations. The north-east issue is being propped just to create unrest in the Hills” alleged Anit Thapa, president, Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) and the chief executive, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA).

Even the Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF), an ally of the BJP has expressed resentment over the delay in delivering the promised goods and have issued an April 5, 2025 deadline for the settlement of the Gorkha political impasse.

“The Union government is led by the BJP. The BJP MP of Darjeeling is supposed to be urging their government to resolve the impasse. If the government has a political will they can do it. However, in 15 years, despite the support given to the BJP nothing happened. We are nothing but vote banks for the BJP. So we should stop expecting anything positive from them,” stated Thapa.

He stated that since 2017 it has been a herculean task to maintain peace and stability in the Hills. “We have to put forward the demands of the Gorkhas but a conspiracy should not be hatched to create unrest in the guise of raising Gorkha issues,” alleged Thapa.

He stated that BJP is still trying to hoodwink Hill people. “BJP leader Subhendu Adhikari clearly stated that BJP does not want to bifurcate Bengal. BJP has no issues so they are trying to foment trouble,” added Thapa. Meanwhile, Mann Ghising, President GNLF has given a clarion call to all Gorkha outfits (political and apolitical) as well as individuals to unite. “We have to carry and display black flags sending the message that Gorkhas are not happy with the present state of affairs. It is a symbolic message,” stated Ghising.

He stated that it is high time that the Centre lived up to its commitments and fulfilled what it had assured in its Sankalp Patra (election manifesto).

“15 years is a long time. We have supported the BJP but got nothing. They have stated that the solution to the Gorkha impasse is near, so we supported them for the fourth time and ensured BJP candidate Raju Bista’s victory in the Parliamentary elections. No more talks (read meetings) are necessary. There is nothing to talk about. Now give us the good news. The deadline is April 5, 2025, within which you have to resolve the political issue of the Gorkhas,” declared the GNLF president.