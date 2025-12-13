BJP trying to erase piece of India’s moral history: TMC on Centre’s move to rename MGNREGA

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday criticised the Centre’s decision to rename MNREGA scheme, calling the move symbolic and a diversion from the issue of substantial funds owed to bengal. The ruling party in Bengal also alleged that by the attempt to remove “Mahatma” a title “popularised” by Kaviguru Rabindranath Tagore, BJP “tampered” his legacy.

The Union Cabinet is likely to approve renaming the national employment scheme from MGNREGA to Pujya Bapu Gramin Rojgar Yojna. It was stated that the Centre will bring the Pujya Bapu Gramin Rozgar Guarantee Bill for MGNREGA, which will guarantee 125 days of work to the rural poor in a year. The government will allocate Rs 1.51 lakh crore.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that Centre owes Bengal around Rs 2 lakh crore including MGNREGA, Awas dues. “They have denied the state’s dues. But now, they are changing the name in order to obliterate the Bengal connection. Why the name will be changed and the word ‘Mahatma’ will be removed. Rabindranath Tagore showed his respect to Gandhi ji by the word ‘Mahatma’. There has been an attempt to delete Bengal’s contribution and legacy.”

“We strongly condemned the move. It is completely unwarranted. Mahatma, the word has a historical significance. The project will be renamed after Gandhi’s name; only the word ‘Mahatma’ will not be there in the name of the scheme. The BJP is trying to remove history,” Ghosh added.

Trinamool Congress in a post on X said: “@BJP4India’s hatred for Bengal is a full-blown obsession. A compulsive disorder, a hostility so deep that even cruelty has stopped satisfying them. They began by imposing a ₹52,000-crore MGNREGA blockade, the largest act of economic vengeance ever inflicted on a single Indian state, stealing wages from the poorest, punishing families for daring to vote against them.”

“By attempting to remove “Mahatma” from MGNREGA, they intend to erase a piece of India’s moral history. A title popularised by Kobiguru Rabindranath Tagore, Nobel Laureate, philosopher, and conscience-keeper. And that is precisely why it unsettles them. This regime has an allergy to everything Bengal stands for: our culture, which they cannot comprehend; our thinkers, whom they cannot match; our dignity, which they cannot tolerate; our political courage, which they cannot control They believe withholding funds will force Bengal to kneel,” Trinamool further wrote.