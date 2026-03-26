BJP to reach out to the politically ‘inactive’ Left leaders, supporters

Kolkata: In a desperate bid to win the upcoming Assembly polls, the BJP leadership in Bengal urged the party leaders and activists in the districts to reach out to the CPI(M) leaders at the grassroots level who have become politically “inactive” and also to the Left-minded people to seek electoral favour, sources said.

During 2021, a sizable percentage of Left votes switched to the BJP. The BJP leaders in the districts were asked to identify the Left leaders who have retired from active politics and also the Left supporters. The BJP leaders have also been urged to visit booths and talk to the Left voters to win their confidence.

From a seat count of two in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had increased its tally to 18 in 2019. It increased its vote share from 16.8 per cent in 2014 to 40.25 per cent in 2019, and Left Front votes were transferred to the saffron camp.

Meanwhile, the BJP is likely to release its manifesto on March 28, giving a special focus on women and youth. The manifesto is likely to be released in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Sources within the saffron camp said that the manifesto will have big announcements on women and youth. White Paper may also be published against the ruling Mamata Banerjee government.

BJP in its manifesto, may announce that it will retain all the dole schemes being run by the Bengal government if it comes to power. A special package for women may also be announced.

The manifesto will also focus on other key issues like governance, development, industry, employment generation for youth, infrastructure building, law and order, and welfare measures, sources added. Incidentally, ahead of the manifesto launch, the BJP held a series of meetings about poll preparedness and organisational issues with BJP national President

Nitin Nabin in Kolkata.