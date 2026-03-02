BJP-TMC clash in Netaji Nagar over election campaign

Kolkata: A clash broke out between workers of the Trinamool Congress and the BJP in Netaji Nagar on Sunday over wall writings for the upcoming elections.

According to sources, political parties have begun their campaign activities. As part of this, party workers have started marking and writing on walls, even though candidates have not yet been announced. In several places, walls have been marked or used to write general statements against rival parties.

The clash in Netaji Nagar allegedly erupted after a wall space marked for BJP was occupied by Trinamool Congress workers. BJP workers protested outside the Netaji Nagar police station on Sunday, alleging unethical conduct by the TMC. It was alleged that TMC workers had attacked the BJP supporters.

However, the ruling party leadership claimed that BJP workers were attempting to capture wall space and that Trinamool Congress workers intervened to stop them. Facing resistance, BJP workers allegedly hurled stones and shoes at Trinamool Congress workers. Police later intervened and brought the situation under control. Several workers from both parties sustained injuries in the melee.

No complaint had been filed in connection with the incident till Sunday evening.