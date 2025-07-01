BJP team & ‘Reclaim the Night’ protesters clash

Kolkata: At a time when the BJP fact-finding team was entering the law college in Kasba where a woman was raped a few days ago, a section of the protestors from ‘reclaim the night’ movement got involved in an altercation with the saffron party workers which turned into a melee on Monday afternoon.

According to sources, on Monday afternoon a fact-finding team of BJP went to the Lalbazar and met the Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Manoj Kumar Verma.

The members of the fact-finding team are former Union minister, Minakshi Lekhi, Lok Sabha MP and former Chief Minister of Tripura, Biplab Deb, Rajya Sabha MP, Manan Kumar Mishra and former Union minister and a former Mumbai Police officer Satpal Singh. During the meeting, the fact-finding team called for a swift and impartial investigation into the case and sought permission to visit the college. Once granted access, the BJP delegation proceeded to the college, where members of the ‘Reclaim the Night’ movement were holding a protest. As the BJP team attempted to enter the premises, the protesters allegedly tried to block their way and raised logans against the BJP.

Retaliating BJP workers also started shouting slogans which created a heated situation there. Soon, a scuffle broke out between some members of the protestors and the BJP workers. However, police quickly intervened and brought the situation under control. After a few moments, BJP’s fact-finding team left the college.

Meanwhile, more than 20 ABVP activists were arrested during their rally to the Lalbazar to protest the heinous crime of the Kasba law college. As no permission was there for the rally, police stopped it in Taltala area and arrested the ABVP activists who were trying to break the barricades.