BJP supporters move EC against their ‘drug mafia party candidate’

Kolkata: A section of BJP supporters, on Friday, moved the Election Commission (EC) alleging that their party candidate for Barasat Parliamentary seat, Swapan Majumdar, furnished false information in connection with a drug peddling case of Assam during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections while also lying about his educational qualification and property.



In a video that went viral recently after the announcement of Majumdar’s name from Barasat seat, a voice was heard purportedly claiming that Majumdar is a “drug mafia” and how would they (the supporters) go for campaigning in his support. Posters against Majumdar were also noticed in a number of pockets within the Barasat Parliamentary Constituency.

BJP leader from Ashoknagar, Utpala Biswas and party leader from Barasat, Subhas Chandra Roy lodged a complaint with the poll panel against Majumdar, stating that he gave false information in connection with a drug peddling case in Assam and lied about his educational qualification during the last Lok Sabha polls. The two leaders, in the letter, requested the poll panel to form a suo motu fact finding team to enquire into the matter as questions are being raised against his credentials.

Majumdar was arrested at Guwahati in 2017 while travelling on a train bound for Howrah in Bengal for his alleged involvement in a drug trafficking case in Guwahati. Police had said that he had a substantial amount of heroin with him.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh had criticised BJP’s decision of nominating him, stating: “Only they can answer why the BJP nominated a drug dealer.” Majumdar, however, alleged that it was a conspiracy by Trinamool Congress to defame him.