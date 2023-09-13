BJP suffers from ‘Abhishek phobia’: Trinamool

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday lashed out at the BJP for allegedly manipulating Central probe agencies to meet its political interests and accused it of suffering from “Abhishek phobia” in the backdrop of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoning party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Banerjee, on Wednesday, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Kolkata for questioning in connection with its probe into the school jobs scam.

“The BJP has been using CBI and ED to serve its political interests. But they can’t force us to surrender before them using central agencies. We have faith in the people. The BJP is suffering from Abhishek phobia as they have been unable to fight us politically,” TMC MP Santanu Sen said.

Abhishek on Sunday posted on X, formerly Twitter, that he has been notified by the central probe agency to appear before it for questioning on September 13, when the first coordination committee meeting of the Opposition bloc INDIA will be held in Delhi.

He represents the TMC in the coordination committee. Trinamool has informed the non-BJP alliance leaders that he will miss the meeting, as he has to appear before the ED on the same day in Kolkata.

Sen said: “It is shameful that the BJP has stooped so low that it has unleashed ED and the CBI to harass family members of Abhishek Banerjee also.”

The TMC on Tuesday criticised BJP, likening it to a “washing machine” that transforms corrupt individuals into virtuous figures upon joining the saffron party, and asserted that the recent Dhupguri by-election loss and successful meetings of the Opposition bloc INDIA had resulted in the ED summoning its national general secretary.

Earlier, Abhishek had faced nine hours of questioning by CBI on May 20 in connection with its investigation into the primary school jobs scam.