BJP submits deputation to Bangladesh deputy high commission

Kolkata: BJP and Congress leaders in Bengal staged street protests and marched towards the Bangladesh High Commission in Kolkata.

BJP leaders and workers, on Wednesday, led by the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, marched towards the High Commission carrying placards. A BJP delegation gave a deputation to officials at Kolkata’s Bangladesh deputy high commission office condemning the arrest.

Adhikari later told reporters: “They (people of Bangladesh) should come to West Bengal for treatment that is all about humanity. But today, one official used filthy words against India, which is not acceptable. An autocratic rule of one special community has been going on in Bangladesh based on Jamaat’s ideology. I ask that caretaker, who holds the rank of a minister in the interim government, why he is so against India. If he has issues, they should send people to Karachi or Lahore for treatment instead of India.”

A Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das Prabhu was arrested on November 25 at the Dhaka Airport. The monk, known for advocating the rights and security of religious minorities, has been charged with sedition and denied bail.

Following his arrest, protests erupted across Bangladesh, with the Hindu community demanding his release.

Bangladesh has been virtually under fire for two days following the arrest and sedition case of Chinmoy Prabhu, allegations of torture against Hindus who took to the streets in protest and the death of a lawyer.

Correspondence has begun between the Yunus government and New Delhi.