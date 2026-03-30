‘BJP stoked Ram Navami mayhem; no violence during Durga Puja, Eid...’

Kolkata: Incidents of violence that occurred in the state, flaunting of firearms in a Ram Navami procession, terrorising people and ransacking properties in the name of an auspicious festival was never the culture of Bengal and it was the BJP who is importing a “culture of hatred, violence, and intimidation” into the state only to gain political mileage, alleged the ruling Trinamool Congress (MC).



Bengal has traditionally celebrated all religious festivals peacefully, but the recent Ram Navami procession saw “mayhem.” TMC leaders argued that, with the entire election machinery and law & order under the ECI, the incident should have been prevented.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee already spoke against the violence. Incidentally, BJP supporters and leaders were seen marching brandishing swords, going on rampage, ransacking properties during Ram Navami rallies, flouting Calcutta High Court’s directive.

Mythology experts say Ram, the seventh avatar of Vishnu and central figure of the Ramayana—celebrated as a symbol of supreme sacrifice, duty, and morality—was being pulled into divisive politics by the BJP and its allied organisations.

Clashes erupted on March 27 during a Ram Navami rally in Jangipur’s Raghunathganj area, with stone pelting, arson, and vandalism reported as tensions escalated. Security was tightened. “This is sheer hooliganism and mayhem orchestrated by the BJP,” said TMC spokesperson Arup Chakraborty.

Mamata Banerjee often accuses the BJP of “bulldozing” people. It is a paradox that the BJP candidate from Howrah, Debdas Mondal, along with his party men, climbed a JCB bulldozer and travelled a distance on it while holding a Ram Navami rally in Habra. The incident triggered questions on the intent of the BJP leaders. Both Mamata Banerjee and Amit Shah traded barbs day after the violence rocked the state.

During her campaign, Banerjee said people should not blame her for the violence that unfolded because all police officers had been changed by the ECI, and she, as an elected Chief Minister had been left with no powers.

Describing the BJP as a party of “rioters”, Abhishek said the people of Bengal have traditionally been observing all festivals cordially.

“Do you hear about any incident of rioting or clash during Durga Puja, Kali Puja, Jagaddhatri Puja, Eid, Chhath Puja, Christmas or when processions are taken out by the Jain community? “Then why is a pious occasion like Ram Navami being used by them (BJP) to instigate violence and mayhem?” he asked while addressing an election rally recently.

An RSS leader was among many arrested in connection with violence in Raghunathganj in Murshidabad district.