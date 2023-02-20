BJP starts campaign in Hills against motion opposing bids to ‘divide state’

siliguri: While the BJP engaged in widespread postering in Darjeeling Hills and demanded that the motion against attempts to “divide Bengal” be recalled, the BJP neither supported nor opposed the motion claiming that the move is a “political stunt” of the TMC.



The BJP legislative party refrained from taking part in the voice vote.

Monday saw BJP supporters and leaders paste posters throughout the Hills against the motion. The posters blamed Bengal for creating obstacles at a time when the Centre was ready to provide a constitutionally guaranteed arrangement for the Darjeeling Hills, Terai and Dooars. The posters dubbed Bengal as feudal and working against the interest of the Gorkhas.

Despite Central and state BJP leaders having steered clear of Gorkhaland, Kalyan

Dewan, President of BJP, Darjeeling Hills in Darjeeling, addressing media persons, stated: “We have been raising the issue of Gorkhaland time and again. In a tripartite meeting with the Centre, I had clearly stated that BJP is for Gorkhaland and there are other parties in the Hills with us.”

He stated that the Centre is ready to grant a separate arrangement for the Hills with a constitutional guarantee but this move by the TMC has emerged as an obstacle.

While the BJP in the Hills launched a tooth-and-nail protest against the motion, the party refrained from taking part in the voice vote in the Assembly. Bishnu Prasad Sharma, BJP, MLA from Kalimpong instead demanded in Assembly that a referendum be held on the creation of a separate state issue of North Bengal.

TMC MLA Satyajit Barman tabling the motion stated that certain forces are trying to divide the state and harm the culture, heritage and unity of Bengal. Recently

the TMC leaders of the northern district of Bengal had asked the BJP to come clear on the BJP party stand on a separate state.

They had given 48 hours to the BJP to reply or else face the consequences of being exposed to political hypocrisy.

On February 8, TMC district presidents of the north districts led by veteran leader Udayan Guha held a press conference in Siliguri.

“The BJP has a dual policy. While in the BJP-ruled states, they vehemently oppose separate state demands, in Bengal BJP MPs and MLAs have been constantly fanning the separate state fire. However, the state leadership of BJP Bengal always steers clear of the demand stating that there are no such plans. It is time the BJP announced their stand. We challenge them to come out with an official

stand on the separate state demand issue in the next 48 hours. If they fail to do so they will be exposed for their hypocrisy,” Guha had said.The Hamro Party along with Hill leader Binoy Tamang has threatened agitation against the motion.