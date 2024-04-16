BJP spreading lies as they know they will not get even 200 seats: Mamata

Siliguri: Addressing an election campaign in support of TMC candidate Nirmal Chandra Roy at Maynaguri in Jalpaiguri district on Tuesday, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee prophesied that BJP will not get even 200 seats, let alone 400 and this is apparent from the blatant use of Central agencies which indicate that the saffron brigade is quaking in their boots.



“Their ledger will show ‘zero’ this time. In Tamil Nadu, Stalin will win; in Punjab, Arvind will win; In Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh will win and in Bengal we will put up a good fight and win. BJP will draw a blank,” stated Banerjee.

She stated that the country has to be saved from the clutches of the BJP. “BJP is creating fake videos, spending crores and uploading them on social media. Don’t trust them. Believe what you see with your own eyes,” advised Banerjee. She further alleged that even CBI and ED officials are asking people to join BJP.

“BJP is terrorising people with ED, CBI and income tax and people out of fear are joining the BJP. But who are the biggest crooks? BJP. They have looted the MNREGA funds and even looted funds in the name of PM Cares,” alleged Banerjee.

She appealed to the young generation to save India. “BJP is selling off the country. I appeal to the young generation to save this country from being destroyed,” stated Banerjee.

Banerjee raised apprehensions that BJP could create problems on April 17. “The BJP could create disturbance on Wednesday. I request all, especially people from the minority community, not to step into any provocation,” she added.

She stated that recently on her way to Chalsa, people from a BJP election campaign shouted “thief” when her cavalcade was passing from the area. “What have I stolen? You all have stolen MGNREGA, housing and road construction funds. I do not take my salary and pension. I could have pulled their tongues out but I am not like Modi ji or Shah who threaten to hang people upside down and beat them,” stated Banerjee.

The TMC supremo stated that more than 300 Central teams were sent to Bengal to look into MGNREGA, housing and road construction but could not find any anomalies. “I met the Prime Minister and he stated that the matter would be resolved following a meeting between the Union and state but nothing has been resolved. The BJP leaders from Bengal are going to Delhi and telling them to stop all funds to Bengal. It is your right to stop the BJP through the EVMs. If you don’t do so you will have no rights left. If Modi comes to power, there will be no more elections, no constitution, no country,” stated Banerjee.

Banerjee also held a roadshow in Siliguri in support of the TMC candidate of Darjeeling, Gopal Lama. Later addressing the rally, Banerjee stated: “Whenever they see a Sikh, they call him Khalistani; whenever they see a muslim they call him Pakistani and whenever they see a Bengali they ask why he is eating fish. Who are they to decide what we eat or wear? We have to save our country from them. We don’t want riots. We want to stop rioters.”