‘BJP spreading fabricated lies over release of Central funds to Bengal’

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of spreading “fabricated lies” over the release of Central funds to Bengal.

In a post on its official X handle, the party said the BJP “just won’t stop beating a dead horse”, reiterating that the claim—“Centre sent funds, TMC misused them”—is “as hollow as it gets”.

The TMC alleged that despite repeated assurances, funds for key welfare schemes have remained largely frozen since 2022. It further accused the Union government of deliberately withholding allocations to “punish the people of Bengal for rejecting the BJP at the ballot box”.

The BJP, in a counter post on its official X handle, claimed that while the Centre had sent “thousands of crores” to ensure tap water in every household, Bengal remains “limping at 54% tap connections”. It alleged that over Rs 5,000 crore meant for the project was “stuck with contractors,” particularly in Birbhum, Purulia, Murshidabad and Darjeeling. Sharing visuals of MP Raju Bista inspecting dry taps, the post dubbed the scheme a “Har Ghar Scam”.

However, data from the Union Jal Shakti Ministry’s Jal Jeevan Mission 2024-25 report presents a different picture. Bengal was allocated Rs 5,049.98 crore but has received and drawn only

Rs 2,524.99 crore—about half of its sanctioned central share. In contrast, BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh received Rs 2,622.35 crore of its Rs 4,044.70 crore allocation, while states like Gujarat and Karnataka reported steady fund flow and higher expenditure.

The state government said it has continued work under the Jal Jeevan Mission despite the funding shortfall, spending Rs 3,003.06 crore from central grants and adding Rs 4,905.55 crore from its own resources to ensure safe drinking water in rural areas.