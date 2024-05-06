BJP sold the dignity of Sandeshkhali women for electoral gains: Abhishek

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Monday accused the BJP of selling the dignity of the women of Sandeshkhali for electoral gains.



Banerjee, while addressing a rally at Mongalkote Bolpur, alleged that the BJP made so many fabricated claims on Sandeshkhali but the sting (video) tape has revealed their sinister plot. “We never imagined that a political party can stoop so low, a party can be so shameless. We heard Godhra, we heard of Pulwama manufactured by BJP...” he said.

Abhishek added: “But two days back, we all witnessed that BJP sold the dignity and respect of our mothers and sisters for Rs 2,000 just for their selfish agenda to garner votes. In a bid to defame Trinamool Congress, BJP maligned, insulted and made a mockery of entire Bengal across the nation.”

He added: “Across the globe, they (BJP) have tarnished Bengal’s image and tried to put a blot on Bengali’s pride, respect and culture.”

Banerjee, referring to the video clip, said that it was clear how a BJP leader on camera claimed that there was no rape in Sandeshkhali but a conspiracy was hatched to get TMC leaders arrested. “They (BJP) paid Rs 2,000 to women for making such false claims and the one who made those claims has been made BJP’s candidate from Basirhat constituency. These are not my words but coming from the mouth of their leader — Gangadhar Kayal,” Banerjee said.

Abhishek said that truth cannot be buried for long and now everything stands exposed. “Sandeshkhali today has proved that the BJP party is “jaali” (fake) and full of lies,” he claimed. Meanwhile, the TMC on Monday demanded that Union Home minister Amit Shah, who was visiting Bengal on Monday, apologise for the alleged conspiracy hatched by the BJP in Sandeshkhali. The party wrote on X: “We agree. Incidents like Sandeshkhali must stop! So when are you sacking @SuvenduWB & Gangadhar Kayal for orchestrating the Sandeshkhali conspiracy? When are you apologising for defaming Bengal based on lies created by your party? Or was the entire scheme designed as per your instructions? Beating around the bush won’t work this time. Bengal demands an apology.”