BJP should replace Modi, elect new leader: TMC

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sagarika Ghose on Monday said the BJP should elect a new leader and “replace Prime Minister Narendra Modi” since he could not get a majority in the Lok Sabha elections despite a campaign centred entirely on him.



Ghose, a Rajya Sabha MP, said TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee switched off all her lights and sat in darkness at her home during the entire swearing-in ceremony of Modi and Central ministers on Sunday evening.

Under instructions of Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool decided to skip Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony.

It was learnt that TMC’s leader in the Lok Sabha, Sudip Bandopadhyay has told the media: “BJP leader Prahlad Joshi had called and invited us to attend the swearing-in ceremony, but our party has decided not to participate.”

Sudip’s remark gained significance in the wake of Mamata Banerjee announcing on Saturday that her party will not attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new government. “Neither have we received an invitation nor are we attending it,” she had said.

“To all those celebrating the “swearing-in” of @narendramodi, a message from India’s only woman chief minister @MamataOfficial. She switched off all her lights and sat in darkness during the entire so-called “ceremony” for a “prime minister” who has resoundingly lost the mandate and has been rejected by the people,” she posted on X.

“Almost lost in Varanasi, lost in Ayodhya, could not get a majority in spite of a campaign centred entirely on himself. Modi should be replaced. Let the @BJP4India elect a fresh leader,” she said.

Narendra Modi was sworn in as the Prime Minister on Sunday for a record-equalling third term, heading a Cabinet that emphasised continuity and experience while also rewarding partners in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government.