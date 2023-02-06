‘BJP should first learn to control defections within party, then lecture others’

KOLKATA: In a reply to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s anti-defection law barb at TMC’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee for not handing over the party flag to the defected BJP MLA Suman Kanjilal, Trinamool said that Adhikari should first teach his family members about anti-defection laws while the saffron brigade should control defection within their party.



With the TMC sharing images of the BJP’s Alipurduar MLA Kanjilal joining Trinamool on Sunday in the presence of Abhishek Banerjee, the Leader of Opposition in the state, Suvendu Adhikari took to his Twitter handle to point out that Kanjilal was not handed over the TMC flag may be out of fear of the anti-defection law under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution.

He warned, like Mukul Roy who defected to TMC earlier but claimed that he is still in BJP, Kanjilal too is likely to do the same.

TMC leader Shashi Panja said that the BJP should first set its own house in order since seven MLAs and one MP have already deserted the party. “BJP should first learn to control defections within the party and then lecture others on anti-defection laws,” she said.

She questioned why his (Suvendu) father and brother were seen with BJP flags despite being in TMC.

Putting out videos, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that when a BJP MLA loses his confidence in the party it also points out a massive failure of the Leader of the Opposition in the state. To cover up this embarrassment, such tweets are being peddled.

He said: “Before putting out such tweets in public, Suvendu should explain anti-defection theory to his father and brother behind closed doors. Despite winning on TMC tickets, they were visible in BJP events, vilifying Trinamool from the stage, attempting to defeat us by joining hands with the BJP.”

“BJP MLAs are realising that the party is not people-friendly. The state’s BJP leader has joined the saffron brigade to save himself from arrests by the CBI and ED. BJP MLAs are realising that it is only by staying in TMC under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Bannerjee, they will be able to stay with the people,” Kunal said.