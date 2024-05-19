Kolkata: Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Bengal on Sunday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) has sought to “fact-check” him on several points, including his claim that TMC is trying to save the main accused in the Sandeshkhali case, Shajhahan Sheikh.Trinamool leader Derek O’ Brien took to social media to give a point-by-point reply to PM Modi’s claim and wrote: “His 6 false claims. My 6 fact checks. Modi Guarantee 420”.



Refuting PM’s remark that the deeds in Sandeshkhali have forced the women to think and that TMC is trying to save Shah Jahan (main accused), Derek wrote: “TMC expelled the accused for 6 years. Sandeshkhali video exposed BJP’s conspiracy to malign Bengal. Concocted by Bengal LOP Suvendu Adhikhari. Bribed and forced women to sign a blank paper and file false rape complaints. BJP shelters molesters like Brij Bhushan Singh, Prajwal Revanna. Unnao, Kathua, Hathras.”

Rebutting the claim that Trinamool is opposing the Citizenship Bill to please their vote bank, he wrote: “CAA will affect ALL communities. Hundreds of Bengali Hindus have committed suicide in the last 6 years due to citizenship related harassment. Out of 40 lakh people whose citizenship is under threat, 28 lakh are Bengali Hindus, 10 lakh are Bengali Muslims, and 2 lakh are Hindus from states other than Bengal and Assam.”

He also added: “TMC does not believe in vote bank politics. Lakshmir Bhandar scheme benefits over 2 crore women. Kanyashree, awarded by the UN, benefitted 85 lakh girls. Khadya Sathi covers 10 crore people of Bengal.”

Countering the allegation that the TMC government does corruption, he wrote: “BJP has the world’s largest washing machine. Praful Patel, Suvendu Adhikari, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Narayan Rane, Ajit Powar, Ashok Chavan, Arjun Singh. 9 out of 10 opposition members who joined BJP got reprieve. Selective targeting of Opposition parties by ED-CBI. 95% cases against Opposition leaders. 0.4% conviction rate.”

PM Modi had told the gathering: “There are no teachers in the village schools and Trinamool has stolen the future of your children.” Derek wrote: “India has over 1 lakh single teacher schools. 7.5 lakh teaching vacancies in classes 1-8 nation-wide. Uttar Pradesh has the highest vacancies for teachers, 3.3 lakh.”

Finally, rebutting the claim that the Modi government has served the poor, dalit, backward and tribals while giving free rations to everyone, he wrote: “From 2014 to 2022, atrocities against SCS have surged by 42.5%, and those against STS by 47%. Union Govt withholding National Food Security Act funds from Bengal for not displaying Modi’s face on

ration shops.”