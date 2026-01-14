BJP shelters individuals with ‘questionable conduct’, says Trinamool

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on BJP MLA from Bangaon North, Swapan Majumdar, alleging that he was caught on camera using abusive and offensive language. The ruling party accused the BJP legislator of hurling profanities that targeted a man’s mother, calling the remarks “vile” and “uncouth”.

The TMC said such language reflected poorly on the BJP and accused the party of lowering the dignity of women and families in public discourse. The post also revived an old controversy, claiming that Majumdar was arrested in Guwahati in 2017 in connection with a drug trafficking case, during which a substantial quantity of heroin was allegedly recovered from him while he was travelling by train.

The TMC alleged that the BJP shelters individuals with questionable conduct while projecting itself as a party of morality. “From drug peddling to street-level verbal filth,” the post said, accusing the BJP of hypocrisy.