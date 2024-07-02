BJP sheltering ‘terrorists’ & ‘anti-nat’l elements’: TMC

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday accused the BJP of sheltering terrorists and anti-national elements.

The ruling party of Bengal on Tuesday wrote on its X handle “Modi Ki Guarantee = Sheltering Terrorists & Anti-national elements. Days after BJP leaders were caught for women trafficking in Bengal, now a @BJP4India Yuva Morcha leader has been arrested for facilitating illegal border crossing through fake documents.@SuvenduWB and @DrSukantaBJP must answer how many more criminals are being harboured by the@BJPBengal?”

According to reports, a BJP youth-wing functionary, Bikram Roy, was on Monday arrested from his Bagdah home in North 24-Parganas by Lucknow Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), for allegedly being involved in forging identity documents and facilitating illegal border-crossing for Bangladeshis. Roy was charged with forgery, human trafficking and criminal conspiracy under IPC sections 419, 420,467,471 and 120b. TMC has often accused the BJP of being an “anti-women” party citing several instances such as Sandeshkhali, Unnao rape case or even allegations of sexual harassment against women wrestlers by the BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The party in the past has accused BJP of “spreading a culture of misogyny, defaming Bengal and constantly denigrating Mamata Banerjee, the only woman CM in the country.”

On Sandeshkhali viral video, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had said: “We all witnessed that BJP sold the dignity and respect of our mothers and sisters for Rs 2000 just for their selfish agenda to garner votes. In a bid to defame Trinamool Congress, BJP maligned, insulted and made a mockery of entire Bengal across the nation.”

He added: “Across the globe, they (BJP) have tarnished Bengal’s image and tried to put a blot on Bengali’s pride, respect and culture.”