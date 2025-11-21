‘BJP sheltering leader listed as voter in both India & B’desh’

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress on Friday raised its voice on social media alleging that the name of a Panchayat member of BJP in North 24-Parganas’ Swarupnagar appears on voter lists of both India and Bangladesh.

The ruling party in Bengal has alleged that the same party that screams “infiltrator” everyday has been caught red-handed sheltering a dual-identity leader in North 24-Parganas. Taking to X, Trinamool Congress said: “Shocking! A @BJP4India Member is a voter in both India and Bangladesh…For years he lectured people on citizenship, and today he stands exposed as the biggest violator of the very rules BJP uses to harass innocent border residents.”

Trinamool Congress alleged that Subhash Chandra Mondal, BJP’s own Panchayat member from Swarupnagar, appears on the voter list of India and also on the voter roll in Satkhira in Bangladesh.

“And what is BJP doing now? No explanation, No suspension No accountability Because this is their pattern - weaponise lies, target the poor, protect their own,” Trinamool added further.

“If this is the ‘clean politics’ BJP boasts about, Bengal has already rejected it and will continue to reject it. You cannot fool us with your infiltration drama while your own leaders hold two voter IDs. #BJPExposed,” TMC stated further.