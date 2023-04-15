BJP sets up ‘plush’ party office in Birbhum, ‘spends crores of rupees’ for decking up facility

KOLKATA: The BJP has reportedly spent crores of rupees to set up their party office in Birbhum which was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday.



According to reports, the amount spent to set up this BJP party office was Rs 3.5 crore approximately. Sources said that a few years ago about 10 cottah of land adjacent to the National Highway 14 was purchased to set up this party office. It is on this land that the present three-storied party office has been constructed.

It is learnt that this party office has a spacious meeting hall apart from several other rooms which may be used at times to accommodate ‘big leaders’ who fly to the state from Delhi and need to rest during their busy campaign schedules in this district.

The party office is fully air-conditioned and has fans installed. The electric wiring of the entire party office has been done at a cost of Rs 80 lakh. However, the information is sourced from sources and no official estimate has been given out by the BJP as to how much was spent for the entire party office. However, the question that surrounds the construction of such a lavish party office is why Birbhum has suddenly gained so much importance among other districts.

Sources said even the TMC’s Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal had set up a plush party office which is secured with several CCTV cameras. Mondal, who is now in Tihar jail in a cattle smuggling case, used to monitor elections from this party office. Earlier, even the CPI(M) is said to have set up a big party office in Siuri during the Left Front rule by spending crores.

Presently, apart from the ruling party, Birbhum is also being eyed by all Opposition parties in the absence of Anubrata Mondal. The Congress has been eyeing the minority votes in this district after winning the Sagardighi by-polls in Murshidabad. Several TMC party workers in the lower rung joined Congress recently in Birbhum. The BJP too has now set its eyes on Birbhum with Shah setting a strategy to bag the majority votes here, party insiders said.