‘BJP seems to grapples with organisational weakness in Chanchal’

Malda: With the announcement of the Assembly election schedule drawing closer, political activity has intensified across the Chanchal constituency. While all parties are busy putting their houses in order, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Chanchal appears caught in a web of internal discord, organisational weakness, and leadership vacuum, making candidate selection its biggest challenge.



According to party sources, nearly 20 aspirants have applied for the BJP ticket from the Chanchal Assembly constituency.

The race to outdo one another has fuelled factionalism, exposing deep cracks within the local unit. The situation has been aggravated by the absence of a strong, unifying leader to steer the organisation.

Businessman Dipankar Ram, who was the BJP candidate from Chanchal in both 2016 and 2021, has largely distanced himself from active politics after the last Assembly election. He was also absent during the recent Lok Sabha campaign. The void left by his withdrawal has triggered intense competition among new and old faces alike.

Among the prominent aspirants is Ayan Roy, president of the North Malda district BJP Yuva Morcha, who claims strong grassroots connections.

“I have been working closely with the youth and common people for years. I understand their problems,” Roy said. Another contender, Chanchal Assembly co-convener Sumit Sarkar, who joined the BJP from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in 2021, believes his organisational experience gives him an edge. “Being involved in organisational work for a long time helps me understand the public mood,” Sarkar said. His wife is currently a BJP gram panchayat member.

Veteran leaders are also staking their claim. Teacher Lakshman Pandey, associated with the BJP for over two decades, has been backed by local leaders who argue that senior faces should be prioritised.

The name of Ratan Das, a seasoned leader and district vice-president, is also doing the rounds, especially among rural workers demanding a “son of the soil” candidate.

Political observers warn that if infighting continues, the party leadership may impose an outsider candidate, a move likely to spark further resentment.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress MLA Nihar Ranjan Ghosh expressed confidence, saying, “People of Chanchal believe in development. They will once again choose the Trinamool. BJP here has no face and no direction.” BJP’s North Malda general secretary Abhishek Singhania countered,

“We will select a capable candidate. Our aim is to defeat the sitting MLA with proper preparation,” he said.

In the 2021 Assembly election, the BJP secured around 23 per cent of the vote in Chanchal, falling far behind the Trinamool. Whether the party can overcome its internal challenges this time remains to be seen.