BJP-run states report massive fake job cards, yet Bengal denied funds: TMC

Kolkata: The Centre’s “vindictive attitude” towards Bengal has once again come under scrutiny after a written statement by Kamlesh Paswan, Minister of State for Rural Development, revealed a stark disparity in the deletion of fake job cards under the MGNREGA scheme.

According to Paswan’s reply, only two fake job cards were removed in Bengal during the 2024–25 financial year, compared to a staggering 3,421 deletions in Uttar Pradesh.

Despite consistently recording one of the lowest figures in such irregularities, Bengal continues to be denied central funds, a move the state government and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) see as a deliberate and prolonged attempt to punish the people of Bengal.

In reply to the questions raised by TMC MP Mala Roy in Parliament, the Union minister has given a state-wise break-up of fake job cards deleted under the MGNREGS in the last three financial years.

The reply made a startling revelation that Bengal was among the few states that saw the removal of the least job cards in 2024-25, whereas the BJP-ruled states have reported the removal of a huge number of fake job cards.

Trinamool has therefore once again raised the step-motherly attitude of the Centre as it had stopped providing funds to Bengal under MGNREGS on the pretext of corruption.

But in reality, the BJP-ruled states have been receiving funds despite massive corruption. While Uttar Pradesh reported 3,431 fake job cards, Bihar saw the deletion of 8,111 fake job cards, Odisha 7,566, Rajastha 2,734, Madhya Pradesh 804, Gujarat 988.

Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said: “How the Centre has been depriving Bengal once again came to light as the Central government in reply to Roy’s question stated that only 2 fake job cards were deleted in Bengal in 2024-25. The figures in the BJP-ruled states were much higher. The Centre has been giving funds to BJP-ruled states despite massive irregularities but they stopped funds to Bengal. Even after the Calcutta High Court’s order to provide Bengal with MGNREGS funds, they were saying that they would consider the matter. We strongly protest the revengeful and step-motherly attitude of the Union government towards Bengal.”

“In response to a question by our MP Smt. Mala Roy, @MoRD_GoI MoS @kamleshpassi67 has let the cat out of the bag: 11,07,814 fake MGNREGA job cards deleted between 2022–2025; BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh alone accounted for 4,50,172 deletions, 40.64% of the total; the other top offenders, Odisha, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, are all Double Engine states; Bengal saw just 5,984 deletions, a mere 0.54%” Trinamool Congress wrote on X.

It further stated: “Yet it is Bengal whose MGNREGA funds were cruelly blocked, with bogus allegations of irregularities. So which is it, @BJP4India? Were you lying all along to justify your ECONOMIC BLOCKADE against Bengal out of pure POLITICAL VENDETTA? Or are BJP-ruled states simply above scrutiny? Either way, the truth is undeniable: BJP is BANGLA-BIRODHI to the core.”