BJP-ruled states worst in distribution of land rights to tribal people: TMC

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday attacked the BJP-ruled states like Gujarat, Assam, MP, Uttar Pradesh etc as these states performed worst in the distribution of pattas of land to tribal people under Forest Rights Act.

Calling the BJP “anti tribals”, Trinamool Congress on social media alleged that the Centre reduced national fellowship scholarship for Scheduled tribe students. The allotment of funds for the National Overseas Scholarship Scheme has been reduced to Rs 0.01 crore from earlier Rs 6 crore, MC.

It also alleged that BJP-ruled states are the worst performers when it comes to the distribution of Pattas or land rights to tribal people under Forests Rights Act. According to Trinamool Congress, in Patta distribution, Gujarat achieved only 51 per cent while MP scored 47 per cent, Assam 38, Uttar Pradesh 20.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee time and again accused the Narendra Modi government of orchestrating a plan to take away the rights of tribals and sow discord among different backward communities. She had also alleged that the BJP was aiming to uproot tribals by implementing the NRC, ultimately depriving them of their land rights.