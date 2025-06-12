BJP-ruled states getting Central funds ‘despite multiple scams’: TMC

Kolkata: Accusing the Centre of step-motherly treatment towards Bengal, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday alleged that BJP-ruled states were receiving Central funds despite being embroiled in multiple scams.

The party shared data on social media to support its claims, pointing out what it described as a clear bias against Bengal.

The ruling party in Bengal stated that a scam related to Gram Sadak Yojana occurred in Madhya Pradesh.

At least Rs 414 crore of suspected fraud was reported in connection with the road construction project. MGNREGS scam occurred in Gujarat. Trinamool Congress mentioned an incident in which a Gujarat minister’s son was arrested in a Rs 71 crore MGNREGS scam.

Trinamool Congress also alleged that irregularities occurred related to the Jal Jeevan Mission in Madhya Pradesh.

There was a scam related to the Awas Yojana scheme that took place in Chhattisgarh as well, the ruling party in Bengal said.

Trinamool Congress stated on social media that Central funds were not halted to BJP-ruled states despite scams, while Bengal has been singled out and deprived of these funds.

It was also alleged that a hefty amount of Rs 22,000 crore which the Bengal government was supposed to receive under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) during FY 2023-FY 2025 has allegedly been diverted to Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on repeated occasions attacked the Central government, accusing it of withholding funds for key welfare schemes and forcing the state to shoulder the financial burden alone.

Meanwhile, in another development Trinamool Congress strongly criticised the BJP-led government at the Centre over its failure to provide basic Continued on P6