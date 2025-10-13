BJP-ruled states’ failed in protecting women & children: Trinamool

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states, accusing them of gross administrative failure and moral collapse in ensuring the safety of women and children.

Through a series of posts on social media, the party highlighted recent horrific incidents of sexual violence in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, alleging that the ruling party has prioritised propaganda over protection.

In one post, TMC referred to the rape of a 16-year-old Dalit schoolgirl in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, who was assaulted by multiple men in broad daylight.

The party questioned the continued silence and lack of accountability from BJP leaders, noting that eight days after the incident, there had been no significant public outrage or administrative action.

“What does this silence say about a government that claims to stand for women’s dignity?” the post read, calling the situation “a moral collapse” where “politics has replaced conscience.”

Another post cited a shocking case from Jaipur, Rajasthan, where a seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped inside her school toilet. The TMC condemned the incident as “unspeakable,” arguing that such tragedies expose the deeper institutional decay under BJP governance.

The party claimed that despite spending crores on slogans like ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’, the BJP has failed “the very daughters who believed in them.” Senior Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh also echoed the sentiment in his social media post, accusing BJP-ruled administrations of turning a blind eye to women’s safety while engaging in political theatrics, attaching a news report of rape and murder case of a 14-month-old girl in Tripura.