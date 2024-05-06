BJP-ruled Centre using blueprint of lies to win polls, says Mamata

Kolkata: Accusing the BJP of weaving a false narrative about the Sandeshkhali incident, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that the ruling party in the Centre is preparing a blueprint of lies only to win Lok Sabha elections.



She said: “You (BJP) have heaped disrespect, indignity to crores of mothers and sisters of Bengal. You offered them money to level charges. You should be ashamed of such an act.”

Banerjee was addressing an election rally at Sainthia in Birbhum in support of her party’s Birbhum candidate, sitting MP Satabdi Roy. Later in the day she held another election rally in Durgapur in support of her party candidate for Burdwan-Durgapur Kirti Azad.

Banerjee warned the BJP not to hatch sinister plots like Sandeshkhali as the conspiracies eventually come out to the public in the long run. “Don’t hatch so many conspiracies, they will come out to the public one day,” Banerjee said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home minister Amit Shah, Banerjee said that the BJP has two top national level leaders who are ‘looting the whole country’. She also alleged that the Modi government was spending crores on advertisements in print and digital media but withholding money for Bengal’s poor.

Calling Modi and Shah as ‘Madhu Babu’ and ‘Bidhu Babu’ Banerjee said: “They have looted the entire country. If I say it, they will blame me. When the Union Finance minister’s husband stands up and says that the country is looted, then what? If Modi Babu returns to power, there will be no election. They promised to give Rs 15 lakh to each person but none has received a single penny.”

She also alleged that the Modi government had looted money on the pretext of recovering black money.

Calling PM Modi a “liar” and “jumlabaj”, Banerjee said: “They (Modi government) are giving advertisements everyday claiming that they are providing cooking gas free-of-cost. They are liars. They tell so many lies. They are jumlabaj”. The TMC chief urged the people not to cast their votes in BJP’s favour.

“I have never seen such a Prime Minister who lies so much, who is so envious and who is so autocratic. Those who have started their lives through riots, how can people expect peace from them? He had promised that 2 crore employment would be given. Instead, they have turned over 25,000 people jobless in Bengal. Those who passed the exam are also on the line of fire. Your government in Madhya Pradesh carried out a scam like Vyapam. When officers went for a probe, they were murdered. Why is Modi Babu silent?” Banerjee further stated.

During her second election of the day in Durgapur, Banerjee alleged that BJP’s Asansol candidate S S Ahluwalia had distributed money to win election in the past. She also raised the possibility that she would monitor this. Hitting out at the Election Commission (EC), Banerjee said that nothing called Model Code of Conduct (MCC) exists as it turned into “Modi Code of Conduct”.