BJP responsible for increase in farmers’ suicides: TMC

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has intensified its attack on the BJP-led government at the Centre, claiming that over one lakh farmers committed suicide between 2014 and 2022.

In a post on social media, the TMC questioned why farmers continue to be in such deep distress under the current Central government.

“PM @narendramodi loves to grandstand about ‘Viksit Bharat’ being built on the pillars of the poor, farmers, youth, and women. But if farmers are the backbone, why are they breaking under your rule?” TMC asked.

BJP-ruled Maharashtra accounted for the highest incidents of farmer suicides (4248), nearly 38 per cent of all agriculture-related suicides in India, TMC alleged. According to the TMC’s social media post, BJP-ruled Maharashtra accounted for 38 per cent of all agriculture-related suicides in India. In its social media post on X, the ruling in Bengal also stated: “Between 2014 and 2022, over 1 lakh farmers died by suicide. In 2022 alone, 11,290 farmers ended their lives – a rise of 3.7% from 2021 and 5.7% from 2020. BJP-ruled Maharashtra accounted for the highest toll – 4,248 farmer suicides, nearly 38% of all agriculture-related suicides in India.”

TMC also mentioned that in the first three months of 2024, about 767 farmers died by committing suicide in Maharashtra itself. Uttar Pradesh has seen a staggering 42.13 per cent increase in suicides compared to the figure in 2021.

“‘Double Engine’ Uttar Pradesh saw the highest jump – a staggering 42.13% increase in suicides compared to 2021. This is GENOCIDE BY NEGLECT.

@BJP4India has systematically destroyed the hands that feed the nation. Their blood is on your hands, Modi ji. Let their deaths haunt you, if you have a conscience at all,” TMC further posted on X.