‘BJP resorting to violence post defeat; its goons seeking legal protection’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Friday expressed dissatisfaction over the role of a section of the judiciary as he alleged that some miscreants who are unleashing violence have been given protection. As a result, the state police are unable to take action against such culprits.



He also alleged that a section of the judiciary has been acting at the behest of the Centre and helping the state BJP unit. “Criminals are being given protection. A section of the judiciary is not acting impartially. Contempt of the court may be filed against me for raising my voice against a section of the judiciary but I won’t stop calling out to injustice,” he told reporters outside SSKM Hospital.

Abhishek on Friday took a list of the accused who led the attack on his party workers in Nandigram. He said the BJP, “after losing its mass base”, is now resorting to violence and a malicious campaign to divert attention from its failures.

“I have received a list of 20 accused persons. I will hand it over to the Chief Minister. The question arises why the police are not arresting the accused. Those who are carrying out atrocities are in the BJP. They enjoy protection from the Calcutta High Court. I do not know why the Calcutta High Court continues to give protection to these people. Action cannot be taken against Suvendu Adhikari who is given protection,” he added.

Abhishek wondered how “the goons associated with the BJP can avail legal protection”, thus putting the lives of the common people at stake.

“The goons associated with the saffron camp are seeking legal protection from the judiciary preventing the law enforcing agencies from acting against them. Unfortunately, these goons are getting legal protection,” he said.

“We are against any form of violence. Since the election results were announced, the BJP has unleashed terror across the state. In Nandigram, where the BJP has won a few seats, the goons of the saffron camp have driven TMC activists out of their homes, beaten them up and threatened to rape their women,” he said.

Around 14 injured Trinamool Congress workers have been undergoing treatment at the trauma care unit while one patient is in the Woodburn ward. Abhishek met all the injured victims at SSKM Hospital and inquired about their health. Many of them narrated the incident where they were attacked by BJP-backed goons.

“Our backbone, our party workers, are endlessly suffering owing to the immense brutality unleashed upon them by the goons of @BJP4Bengal during the panchayat polls. Today, Nat’l GS Shri @abhishekaitc visited the SSKM Hospital to inquire about the health of our injured workers from Nandigram and Tamluk Town President, who were severely beaten up by BJP hooligans,” Trinamool Congress tweeted.

Abhishek also attacked Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose saying: “Has Governor inquired about the health of these 14 injured people? Will he seek action against the culprits now? Will someone be above the law if he is in BJP?”

“BJP led an attack on our party workers in Nandigram’s Bhekutia and Boyal. Our 14 colleagues have been admitted to the hospital here,” Abhishek added.