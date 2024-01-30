BJP resorting to hooliganism, misleading people: Trinamool

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shashi Panja on Tuesday once again hit out at BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar alleging that the latter is misleading the people of Bengal and police officers are being attacked by the BJP-backed goons.



In a post on X, Panja said: “Hooliganism runs deep in @BJP4Bengal’s veins! @DrSukantaBJP doing what he does the best - misleading the people of Bengal. Can you provide a justification for BJP goons attacking Police Officials and disrupting law & order,

Mr Majumdar?”

Meanwhile, the women’s wing of TMC held a protest over Majumdar’s remarks about on Mamata Banerjee. Around 34 meetings were held across the state on Tuesday. The protests were held on the death anniversary of

Mahatma Gandhi.

“BJP leaders have been insulting women. They have made objectionable remarks for Mamata Banerjee, only woman Chief Minister in the country. The BJP-led Centre is trying to befool people by passing a women reservation Bill. We want to know when the law will come into force,” Chandrima Bhattacharya said.

Trinamool Congress on Monday posted on social media a video clipping in which Majumdar was seen urging people to slap Banerjee.